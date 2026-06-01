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Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attack on Kuwait

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Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attack on Kuwait
Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned Iran’s repeated attacks after the IRGC claimed an attack on a US base in Kuwait this morning.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated its “categorical rejection” of the attack, which it said violates Kuwait’s sovereignty and breaches international law and the UN Charter, News.Az reports. 

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“It further stresses that such violations undermine international efforts that aim to restore security and stability in the region,” it said.

“The Kingdom also affirms its solidarity with the brotherly state of Kuwait, its government and people, and renews its full support for all measures taken by Kuwait to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability and the well-being of its people,” it added.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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