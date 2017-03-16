U.S. Secretary of State to visit Turkey on March 30

U.S. Secretary of State to visit Turkey on March 30

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to Turkey on March 30, Ankara’s foreign minister confirmed on Thursday, APA reports quoting Anadolu.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking in a live TV interview, said he and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would meet Tillerson in two weeks.

Cavusoglu also said Erdogan was planning to meet U.S. President Donald Trump after the upcoming April 16 referendum in Turkey.

Next month, the Turkish electorate will be asked to vote Yes or No to an 18-article reform bill, which will also change the current parliamentary system to an executive presidency.

News.Az

News.Az