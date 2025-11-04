US seeks international force to govern Gaza, draft UN plan shows

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for the creation of an international security force in Gaza with a mandate lasting at least two years.

The document, marked “sensitive but unclassified,” would give the US and participating countries wide authority to administer Gaza and oversee security. Washington aims to negotiate the text in the coming days, with a vote expected within weeks and initial troop deployment planned for as early as January, a US official told, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The proposed International Security Force would operate as an “enforcement force, not a peacekeeping force,” tasked with securing Gaza’s borders with Israel and Egypt, protecting civilians and humanitarian corridors, and training a new Palestinian police force. It would also help demilitarise Gaza, dismantle armed groups’ infrastructure and prevent reconstruction of military capabilities.

A “Board of Peace” would work alongside the force and remain in place through 2027, the draft says.

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed that countries considering troop deployment are waiting to see the final wording of the UN resolution. He noted that decisions will depend on how the force’s mandate, legitimacy and operational structure are defined, emphasising that it must be approved without veto by any permanent Security Council member.

Diplomatic talks are ongoing involving Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, the UAE and Qatar.

News.Az