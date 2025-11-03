Foreign ministers meet in Istanbul for Turkish-led Gaza talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

A high-level meeting on Gaza, hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, began on Monday in Istanbul. The gathering brought together senior diplomats from key Muslim countries to discuss the ceasefire and the humanitarian situation.

The gathering, held at a hotel in the city, brought together the foreign ministers of Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, as well as representatives from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Before the meeting, Fidan posed for a family photo with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and representatives from the UAE and Qatar.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the meeting will discuss the latest developments in the Oct. 10 ceasefire in Gaza and the humanitarian situation of the Palestinians living there.

Fidan is expected to underline that Israel is seeking pretexts to end the ceasefire and resume its attacks, and emphasize the need for the international community to take a firm stance against such provocations.

Fidan is also expected to stress the importance of coordinated action among Muslim countries to ensure the ceasefire leads to lasting peace.

He is likely to note that humanitarian aid reaching Gaza remains insufficient, that Israel is failing to meet its obligations, and that uninterrupted delivery of sufficient aid is a humanitarian and legal necessity that requires increased pressure on Israel.

