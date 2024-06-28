US sees Azerbaijan as important gas supplier to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is an important gas supplier to Europe, James O'Brien, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a press briefing in Baku, O'Brien recalled that European countries have refused Russian gas, and that in many countries, the percentage has dropped to zero.The US said the expectations are that supply volume will decrease even more when one of the southern pipelines leading from Russia to Moldova stops transiting Russian gas.“This deprives Russia of an important political leverage over Europe. Azerbaijan plays a key role in providing the resilience Europe needs to make this transition, along with liquefied natural gas supplies from the United States, Qatar, and other countries,” O'Brien added.

News.Az