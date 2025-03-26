US sees increase in measles vaccinations following recent outbreaks
Measles vaccination rates are showing an upward trend in areas of the U.S. that have been impacted by outbreaks this year.
This is higher than the number of doses administered in the state over the same period since at least 2020.
A DSHS spokesperson told ABC News that because there is no statewide requirement to report vaccine administration, the data is not a comprehensive accounting of all MMR vaccines administered in the state.
Lubbock County, in western Texas, has seen 10 measles cases so far this year, DSHS data shows. Despite not being at the epicenter of the outbreak, the number of people being vaccinated has increased, according to Katherine Wells, director of public health for the city of Lubbock.
"We're 75 miles east of the actual outbreak, but we're seeing an increase in the number of vaccinations that we're giving in our community," she told ABC News. "Over the last four weeks, our health department has been operating a walk-in vaccine clinic that's just for MMR, and that vaccine clinic [has] administered a little over 300 vaccines."
She added that health officials have seen multiple babies under 6 months old who have been exposed to measles. Because they are too young to be vaccinated, they have been given shots of immunoglobulin, which are antibodies that act as a post-exposure prophylaxis.
Wells said the vaccines are available at no cost, and health officials have been trying to spread the word over social media and the local news.
"So we're kind of just getting the people that, I think, either their children are behind on vaccines, just because parents get busy and it's hard to get your four-year-old sometimes into the doctor's office, or people that were kind of on the fence about vaccines and maybe said, 'Well, I don't want to vaccinate my kids, because you never see measles.' But now that you're seeing measles, they're bringing their children in for vaccinations," she said.