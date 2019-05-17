US senior officials to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The senior officials of the US government will visit Baku next week as part of the energy exhibition, US ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger told reporters in Baku on May 17.

Litzenberger made the remarks within the meeting of the intergovernmental commission between Azerbaijan and the US in Baku, Trend reports.

This once again demonstrates the US interest in the further development of the Azerbaijani energy sector, the ambassador said. The US supports the supply of Azerbaijani energy products to the world market, he added.

The ambassador also stressed that there is a potential for the development of relations in the field of agriculture.

The fourth meeting of the intergovernmental commission between Azerbaijan and the US was held in Baku on May 17.

The cooperation issues in such spheres as economics, trade, agriculture, food safety, intellectual property, tourism and others were discussed during the meeting.

News.Az

News.Az