US shipped 100 kamikaze drones to Ukraine, Pentagon says

The United States has shipped 100 Switchblade kamikaze drones to Ukraine and is teaching the Ukrainian military how to use them, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"One hundred Switchblade drones ... we've already shipped from our stockpile," Kirby told reporters.

He added that drones of this type, known as loitering munitions, are either already in Ukraine or on their way there.

