U.S. State Department cancels 139 grants totaling $214M

The U.S. State Department announced on Tuesday that it has canceled an additional 139 grants totaling $214 million, following the directive of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"The American taxpayers should not be funding misguided programs.

"We are cleaning up the mess the previous administration left and rebuilding an agency that's focused on putting America First," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Turning to Monday's report which said the Trump administration wants to slash the State Department budget by about half, Bruce said, "I can tell you that whatever you've seen in public was not released from this entity. Was not released from this department. It was not released by the secretary ... that there is no final plan, final budget, final dynamic that is up to the White House."

According to an internal memo, which was first reported by the Washington Post, support for 20 international organizations, including NATO and the UN, would be eliminated, but targeted contributions to a handful of organizations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency and the International Civil Aviation Authority, would continue.

"What I can tell you, though, is it really makes me concerned when I see the word 'eliminate,’" said Bruce, adding that the US commitment to NATO is "strong."

