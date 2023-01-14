US State Department conveys decision to Congress on sale of F-16 jets to Türkiye

US State Department conveys decision to Congress on sale of F-16 jets to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US State Department sent Congress its decision on the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye for tiered review, sources told Anadolu on Friday.

The notification on the sale of new F-16 jets and modernization kits has been conveyed to the chairmen and ranking members of relevant committees in the House of Representatives and Senate, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The State Department is expected to officially announce its notification next week. The congressional notification of the sales will start a 15-day window for lawmakers to raise objections.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in late December that Ankara expected “positive and concrete steps” from the US regarding the sale of the fighter jets.

Ankara requested F-16s and modernization kits in October 2021. The $6 billion deal would include 40 jets and modernization kits for 79 warplanes that the Turkish Air Force already has in its inventory.

News.Az