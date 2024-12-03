US State Dept watching events in South Korea with 'grave concern' - Deputy Secretary

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expressed on Tuesday that the United States is closely monitoring developments in South Korea, a key ally, with 'grave concern'. He emphasized that the US hopes and expects any political conflicts to be settled peacefully and in line with the rule of law, News.az reports citing Reuters .

Campbell spoke at an event at the US State Department after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in a surprise late-night TV address earlier on Tuesday, slamming domestic political opponents and sending shockwaves through the country and beyond.Troops were seen trying to enter the South Korean parliament on Wednesday after Yoon's announcement."We are watching the recent developments in the ROK with grave concern," Campbell said, using the acronym for Republic of Korea. "We're seeking to engage our (South Korean) counterparts at every level, both here and in Seoul."Campbell said US President Joe Biden, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were being kept appraised of the situation as it developed. He stressed that the US alliance with South Korea was "ironclad" and added:"We stand by Korea in their time of uncertainty. I also want to just underscore that we have every hope and expectation that any political disputes will be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law."

