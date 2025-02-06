US state of West Virginia declares state of preparedness as severe weather approaches

US State of West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of preparedness for all 55 counties on Wednesday evening, urging residents to exercise caution as severe weather approaches.

In a statement from the Office of the Governor, officials cited the National Weather Service which warns that expected rain could cause flooding and some ice in the northern part of the state, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Another storm is also expected for the weekend which could bring rain, snow and ice.

The statement also said that the NWS warns of possible heavy snowfall in areas of the state.

Morrisey and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division ask that residents remain attentive to local weather reports and follow instructions from emergency officials.

News.Az