US stock futures steady as investors brace for Nvidia earnings

U.S. stock futures showed little movement as investors awaited earnings from semiconductor giant Nvidia after market close.

Nvidia's earnings and sales are expected to jump from year-ago levels, but investors will scrutinize the company's outlook to see how tariffs, China sales and artificial intelligence spending are shaping up, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Nvidia has topped estimates with quarterly results in 11 of the last 12 reports. It stock has a heavy weighting in each of the main stock indexes and could determine the stock market's direction.

At 7:50 a.m. ET, futures tied to the blue-chip Dow added 0.06%, while broad S&P 500 futures gained 0.07% and tech-heavy Nasdaq futures added 0.08%.

