US targets Hodeidah airport in Yemen with airstrikes

US forces conducted multiple airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah International Airport and other Houthi-controlled areas as part of an intensified military campaign, Arab media reported Saturday.

Houthi-affiliated outlets confirmed three airstrikes on the Hodeidah airport but did not report casualties or damage. Five US airstrikes also targeted the Majzar district in Marib, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Al Arabiya, citing unnamed sources, reported that Houthi naval commander Mansour Al-Saadi, also known as Abu Sajjad, was wounded in an earlier US strike that hit a naval facility in the Al-Kateeb area near Hodeidah. Seven others were also injured, the report added.

The broadcaster said US operations against Houthi positions in Hodeidah are now taking place almost daily.

The campaign is part of a broader escalation by Washington against Houthi targets across several Yemeni provinces, in response to attacks on Red Sea shipping and broader regional threats.

