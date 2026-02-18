US targets Iranian officials with new visa restrictions over protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, the US State Department introduced new visa restrictions aimed at Iranian officials and telecommunications leaders accused of suppressing nationwide protests and limiting internet access in Iran.

In a statement, principal deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott said Secretary of State Marco Rubio was imposing visa bans on 18 officials and telecommunications industry executives, as well as their immediate family members, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"This visa restriction policy will target individuals who are complicit, or believed to be complicit, in serious violations of human rights, particularly inhibiting the right of Iranians to free expression and peaceful assembly. 58 individuals have now been targeted by this policy," Pigott added.

