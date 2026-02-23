US to meet Chinese delegation Tuesday for nuclear talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. held talks with a Russian delegation in Geneva on Monday and is set to meet with a Chinese delegation on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of a multilateral nuclear arms control treaty, according to a senior U.S. State Department official.

The U.S. has called for a new, broader arms control treaty that would bring in China as well as Russia, after the agreement limiting U.S. and Russian missile and warhead deployments, known as New START, expired, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

China's ambassador for disarmament, Shen Jian, said earlier this month that his country would not participate in new negotiations for nuclear arms control with Moscow and Washington at this stage. It was not immediately clear whether Tuesday's talks would involve formal negotiations.

Earlier in February, the U.S. said China had conducted a secret nuclear test in June 2020, which Shen unequivocally denied.

The senior U.S. official said they had already conducted good bilateral talks with the UK and France, which are also members of the U.N. Security Council.

"Taking discussions to the five permanent members of the Security Council was the next logical step," they stated, adding that they were optimistic.

News.Az