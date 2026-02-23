Germany's Merz to make his first China visit this week

Friedrich Merz will travel to China next week for his first official visit since becoming chancellor of Europe’s largest economy, as Berlin seeks to recalibrate its strategy in a world increasingly shaped by assertive major powers.

Merz is scheduled to visit Beijning on February 25-26 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Merz will be received in Beijing on Wednesday by Premier Li Qiang and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, government spokesperson Sebastian Hille said Friday. He will also visit Hangzhou in southeastern China.

News.Az