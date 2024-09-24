US to provide $375 million in additional military aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US will deliver an undisclosed quantity of medium-range cluster bombs, along with various rockets, artillery, and armored vehicles, as part of a military aid package worth approximately $375 million, according to US officials, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Officials expect an announcement on Wednesday, as global leaders meet at the UN General Assembly and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky uses his appearance there to shore up support and persuade the US to allow his troops to use long-range weapons to strike deeper into Russia.The aid includes air-to-ground bombs, which have cluster munitions and can be fired by Ukraine’s fighter jets, as well as munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars), Javelin and other anti-armour systems, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, bridging systems and other vehicles and military equipment, according to officials.

News.Az