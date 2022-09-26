US to provide additional $457.5 million in security aid to Ukraine

US to provide additional $457.5 million in security aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States will allocate an additional $457.5 million in security assistance to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“The United States will provide an additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance to save lives and bolster the capacity of our Ukrainian law enforcement and criminal justice partners,” Blinken tweeted.

He noted that the US shares the Ukrainians' commitment to a democratic, independent, and sovereign Ukraine.

News.Az