US to require social media info from visa-free travelers
Photo: Borka Kiss / Alamy Stock Photo

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump plans to require visa-exempt foreign tourists to disclose their social media histories from the past five years before entering the country, according to an official notice.

A notice published Tuesday in the Federal Register outlines the proposal, which would apply to visitors from 42 countries, including Britain, France, Australia and Japan, who do not need a visa to enter the United States, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

