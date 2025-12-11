US to require social media info from visa-free travelers

These travellers currently apply for a waiver through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which requires certain personal details. Under the proposed rules, collecting social media data would become a "mandatory" part of ESTA applications.

According to the notice, applicants would need to provide their social media histories from the last five years. They would also have to provide other "high-value data fields," including phone numbers from the last five years, email addresses from the past decade, personal details of family members and biometric information.

The public has 60 days to submit comments on the proposal.

The Trump administration has tightened curbs on entering the United States as part of a broader crackdown on migration.