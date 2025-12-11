US to require social media info from visa-free travelers
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump plans to require visa-exempt foreign tourists to disclose their social media histories from the past five years before entering the country, according to an official notice.
A notice published Tuesday in the Federal Register outlines the proposal, which would apply to visitors from 42 countries, including Britain, France, Australia and Japan, who do not need a visa to enter the United States, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.