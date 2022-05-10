US, Ukrainian defense chiefs hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov held another phone conversation on Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a news conference, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The parties discussed US military assistance to Kyiv and several other issues.

The Pentagon spokesman said Secretary of Defense Austin highlighted to Reznikov President Joe Biden's announcement of an additional $150 million in military aid to Ukraine.

“The money will be used to provide Kyiv with such items as artillery, counter-artillery radars and electronic jamming equipment,” Kirby added.

News.Az