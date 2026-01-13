US urges citizens to leave Iran amid escalating protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Virtual Embassy Iran issued a security alert on Monday, urging American citizens to leave the country immediately as nationwide protests intensify.

The notice provided guidance on border crossings, noting that land borders to Armenia at Agarak/Norduz and to Türkiye at Gürbulak/Bazargan, Kapıköy/Razi, and Esendere/Serow remain open, News.Az reports.

Borders with Turkmenistan are open but require prior special authorization, the notice said.

"U.S. citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye," it added.

News.Az