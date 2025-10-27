Yandex metrika counter

U.S. warship docks in Trinidad and Tobago amid rising tensions with Venezuela
The USS Gravely destroyer arrives to dock for military exercises in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

A U.S. warship docked in Trinidad and Tobago's capital on Sunday as the Trump administration boosts its military pressure on neighboring Venezuela and President Nicolás Maduro, News.Az reports, citing the CBS News.

The arrival of the USS Gravely, a guided missile destroyer, in the capital of the Caribbean nation joins the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which is moving closer to Venezuela. Maduro criticized the movement of the carrier as an attempt by the U.S government to fabricate "a new eternal war" against his country.

President Trump has accused Maduro, without providing evidence, of being the leader of the organized crime gang Tren de Aragua.

Government officials from the twin-island nation and the U.S. said the massive warship will remain in Trinidad until Thursday so both countries can carry out training exercises.

A senior military official in Trinidad and Tobago told The Associated Press that the move was only recently scheduled. The official spoke under the condition of anonymity due to a lack of authorization to discuss the matter publicly.


