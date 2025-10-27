U.S. warship docks in Trinidad and Tobago amid rising tensions with Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. warship docked in Trinidad and Tobago's capital on Sunday as the Trump administration boosts its military pressure on neighboring Venezuela and President Nicolás Maduro, News.Az reports, citing the CBS News.

The arrival of the USS Gravely, a guided missile destroyer, in the capital of the Caribbean nation joins the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which is moving closer to Venezuela. Maduro criticized the movement of the carrier as an attempt by the U.S government to fabricate "a new eternal war" against his country.

President Trump has accused Maduro, without providing evidence, of being the leader of the organized crime gang Tren de Aragua.

Government officials from the twin-island nation and the U.S. said the massive warship will remain in Trinidad until Thursday so both countries can carry out training exercises.

A senior military official in Trinidad and Tobago told The Associated Press that the move was only recently scheduled. The official spoke under the condition of anonymity due to a lack of authorization to discuss the matter publicly.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, has been a vocal supporter of the U.S. military presence and the deadly strikes on suspected drug boats in waters off Venezuela. The Trump administration has said the U.S. is in a "non-international armed conflict" with drug cartels, arguing that the narcotics they smuggle kill tens of thousands of Americans every year, constituting an "armed attack." The wife of Alejandro Carranza, one of the more than 30 people killed in the strikes, claimed he left home on Colombia's Caribbean coast to fish in open waters and denied he had any link to drug trafficking. In an interview aired Sunday on CBS News' "Face the Nation," Sen. Lindsey Graham said land strikes in Venezuela are a "real possibility" amid rising tensions. "I think President Trump's made a decision that Maduro, the leader of Venezuela, is an indicted drug trafficker, that it's time for him to go. That Venezuela and Colombia have been safe havens for narco terrorists for too long," the Republican senator told Margaret Brennan. "And President Trump told me yesterday that he plans to brief members of Congress when he gets back from Asia about future potential military operations against Venezuela and Colombia."

