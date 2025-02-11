Users are reporting Telegram crashes en masse

+ ↺ − 16 px

Users are leaving numerous complaints about the work of Telegram, according to data from the Downdetector portal, which monitors the work of popular Internet resources, News.az reports citing TASS.

According to Downdetector as of 00:48 Moscow time, 10,030 users complained about the messenger failure in the last hour, and 11,580 people in the last 24 hours. 62% of users reported a failure in the mobile app, 16% - a failure in the website, 15% - a failure in notifications, 3% - a general failure, 1% - a failure in the personal account, according to Downdetector data.

