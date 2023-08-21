Uzbek President to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan on August 22-23, News.az reports.

As the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan announced, during the visit, it is planned to hold high-level negotiations and other events.

The agenda includes issues of further deepening of the Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations of strategic partnership and expansion of practical cooperation in priority areas.

Within the visit, the sides plan to adopt a package of bilateral agreements.

