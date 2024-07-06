Uzbekistan, Afghanistan mull cooperation in transport and logistics

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 4, the Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Mahkamov held a meeting with a delegation headed by the Minister of Industry and Trade of Afghanistan Nuriddin Azizi.

At the meeting, the current state of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, as well as prospects for their further development, were discussed.During the negotiations, the parties exchanged views on creating favorable conditions for national carriers by reducing fees and duties on cargo transportation.

News.Az