Uzbekistan appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

Former executive director of the Extrabudgetary Pension Fund under the Ministry of Finance Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov was appointed ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, according to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

"On April 14, newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov, who previously worked as Executive Director of the Extrabudgetary Pension Fund, arrived in Baku from Tashkent," the ministry said.

Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov was born in 1969. He is a graduate of the Tashkent State University of Economics, specializing in international monetary and credit relations. From 1993 to 1994, he studied at the University of Kentucky (U.S.), specializing in International Monetary and Credit Relations and Public Finance.

