Uzbekistan experiences first-half GDP growth of 6.4%

Uzbekistan's economy grew at a rate of 6.4% in the first half, according to official statistics, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The GDP growth was discussed in a meeting focused on economic sectors led by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on July 17.The meeting looked at 1H24 sectoral growth. The industrial sector expanded by 7.8%, construction by 10.1%, services by 12.9% and agriculture, seen as maintaining steady progress, by 3.8%.Budget revenues saw an increase of 14% to Uzbekistani som (UZS) 113 trillion ($9.8bn).Officials added that, in aggregate, added value generated within the republic since the beginning of the year reached UZS 567.4 trillion ($49bn), marking an uptick compared to the same period last year.Total capital investments stood at UZS 229 trillion ($18.2bn), including foreign investments amounting to $15.5bn.Over 3,000 projects worth $3.5bn were launched, creating 76,000 permanent jobs and supporting entrepreneurship with substantial credit and subsidies.Mirziyoyev emphasised the importance of sustaining the growth momentum and outlined strategic initiatives to further enhance economic performance.Progress in green energy initiatives was also noted, with contributions from solar and wind power plants, resulting in substantial energy savings.Looking ahead, the government plans to continue investing in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and agriculture, with allocations of UZS31.5 trillion ($2.5bn) from the budget aimed at further enhancing living standards and economic resilience.

