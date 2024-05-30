Uzbekistan moving closer towards WTO membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan is accelerating its efforts to join the World Trade Organization (WTO), News.Az reports citing The Times of Central Asia.

“Uzbekistan remains steadfast in its commitment to joining the World Trade Organization, and we are diligently exerting every possible effort to make meaningful progress,” the country’s deputy prime minister Jamshid Khodjaev has said. Khodjaev is also the chair of Uzbekistan’s commission on WTO accession.The South Korean ambassador to Uzbekistan, Yoon Son Dok, is a prominent supporter of the country’s move towards WTO membership, commenting that “the tone of engagement on both bilateral and multilateral tracks has improved substantially.”Since the commission’s seventh meeting, Uzbekistan had adopted several legal acts to align its trade regime with WTO rules in various areas, including on state duties for company registration, intellectual property rights, technical barriers to trade, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and customs valuation.

