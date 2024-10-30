Vaccines and diagnostic tests arrive for COP29 participating institutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thermometers for remote temperature measurement will be installed at the international airport, said Deputy Health Minister of Azerbaijan Nadir Zeynalov during a briefing on medical services for COP29, News.Az reports.

He stated that fever is an early symptom of many infectious diseases.By monitoring incoming guests' temperatures remotely, potential infections can be detected, and individuals with suspected cases will receive examination and treatment: "Diagnostic tests for monkeypox, COVID-19, and other respiratory infections have been brought in, along with vaccines for staff from participating organizations."

News.Az