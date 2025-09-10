Valeo CEO advocates minimum EU content in cars to boost competitiveness

+ ↺ − 16 px

Introducing a minimum requirement for European-made content in cars sold in the EU is essential for maintaining the region’s automotive competitiveness, Christophe Perillat, CEO of French car parts supplier Valeo, said Wednesday.

The European Commission is engaging with automakers and suppliers to safeguard the sector amid the costly transition to electric vehicles, rising competition from China, and tariff uncertainties, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Perillat, speaking at the IAA Auto Show in Munich, highlighted the benefits of minimum content rules, similar to incentives in the United States and India. He said such measures would enhance European industrial sovereignty while protecting competitiveness.

Suppliers have proposed a quota of up to 80% EU content, while car executives have focused on revising the EU’s 2035 ban on new combustion engine vehicles, which they view as too restrictive.

Perillat said he expects further discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during upcoming talks on Friday.

The European Commission has indicated plans to gradually implement European content requirements for battery cells and components. However, some companies—particularly in Germany—remain resistant to such rules. The German VDA car lobby has argued that European resilience should not come at the expense of excessive regulations like local content quotas.

News.Az