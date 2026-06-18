Vance to Israel: You can't kill your way out of every problem

Vance to Israel: You can't kill your way out of every problem

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U.S. Vice President JD Vance issued a blunt rebuke of Israeli political blowback regarding Washington’s newly signed memorandum of understanding with Iran, warning that military force alone cannot solve the region's long-term geopolitical challenges.

In a candid interview with The New York Times published Thursday, Vance pushed back heavily against what he described as a "weird panic" and "freakout" echoing through the Israeli political system. Addressing the wave of skepticism from America's closest Middle Eastern ally, Vance argued that the widespread pushback stems primarily from deep-seated mistrust and misinformation rather than the actual facts of the agreement, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"I find this whole freakout in Israel a little bit odd because I think that it comes from a place of mistrust, and I think that America has earned the trust of that region of the world," Vance stated.

The Vice President explicitly called out far-right members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who have publicly trashed the agreement as a dangerous capitulation that could compromise Israeli defense.

"What is your exact proposal?" Vance asked rhetorically. "You’re a country of nine million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have."

Defending the Trump administration's strategy, Vance insisted that the preliminary deal has already achieved a monumental victory by successfully halting and "destroying" Iran’s immediate nuclear advancement. According to the White House, the deal has forced Tehran into offering diplomatic concessions that "would have been the stuff of dreams even six months ago," including an agreement to down-blend its massive stockpile of highly enriched uranium under international oversight.

The defense comes as the Trump administration scrambles to contain bipartisan backlash at home and abroad. While critics argue the deal gives Iran significant upfront financial relief—including the lifting of a naval blockade—before verifying long-term compliance, Vance emphasized that the deal is structured strictly on a "verify and perform" basis.

"Let us play this negotiation out," Vance urged. "Let us see if the Iranian actions actually meet the Iranian words, and give a little bit of credit to the United States of America, which I think has been an incredible partner for the Israeli government for a long time."

News.Az