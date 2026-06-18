Iran deal enters its 60-day period starting today, Vance says

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US Vice President JD Vance said that the 60-day timeframe set out in a memorandum of understanding approved by President Donald Trump and Iranian leaders will begin on Thursday.

The vice president hit out at critics of the MoU, stating that the deal ensures that Iran must change its behavior before getting any benefits.

"What is the benefit that the Iranians get that they didn't have before? The answer is nothing. If they don't change their behavior, they don't get the benefit of the bargain," he said.

"The idea that the Iranians get all of these benefits before the deal is actually consummated is fundamentally a talking point that is issued by people who want the conflict to continue."

News.Az