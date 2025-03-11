Vardanyan built mercenary groups comprising people aged 45-50, Armenian-origin witness testifies in Baku court

The witness noted that Ruben Vardanyan arrived in Khankendi shortly after the 44-day war, but he was unsure whether Vardanyan had come from Russia or elsewhere, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The witness testified that Vardanyan financed and supported groups composed of individuals aged 45-50 to fight against Azerbaijan. “A lot of young people joined those groups. What intrigued me was why the world-famous businessman and oligarch, Ruben Vardanyan – I’m not saying he is my enemy, no – would abandon his business and come to Karabakh?”

The witness explained that individuals were recruited for these groups with payments ranging from 700 to 2,000 dollars and were involved in military training.

Subsequently, the witness’s statement given during the preliminary investigation at the State Security Service was read aloud, and the witness confirmed its accuracy.

The trial will resume after the recess.