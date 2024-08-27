+ ↺ − 16 px

A survey conducted by the US-based Oracle Advisory Group in Azerbaijan ahead of the September 1 snap parliamentary elections shows that 88% of respondents favor parties supporting President Ilham Aliyev.

Vlada Galan, a representative of Oracle Advisory Group, highlighted that 95% of participants attribute their support to the stability experienced under Ilham Aliyev’s presidency, News.Az reports.The findings reflect high public approval for the current administration's governance approach. Additionally, Galan noted an unexpected result regarding national security: all respondents felt the country is effectively protected from terrorist threats, a notable contrast to security concerns observed in other nations.Oracle Advisory Group, experienced in Azerbaijani polling, conducted the latest survey from July 29 to August 9 with 3,000 participants and a team of 40 staff members. This marks their seventh exit poll in Azerbaijan over the past decade.

News.Az