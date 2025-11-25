Vatican reaffirms: “One spouse is enough” for the World’s Catholics

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Vatican on Tuesday reaffirmed that Catholics should commit to one spouse for life, rejecting polygamy and other non-monogamous relationship structures. The decree, approved by Pope Leo and issued by the Vatican’s doctrinal office, emphasizes that marriage is a lifelong union between one man and one woman and “demands exclusivity.”

The document criticizes polygamy — still practiced in parts of Africa, including among some Catholics — and warns against the rise of polyamorous relationships in Western societies. While it does not address same-sex relationships, the decree praises the “richness and fruitfulness” of traditional marriage and urges Catholics to form a single, lasting partnership, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The issue was debated heavily during Vatican synods in 2023 and 2024, where Church leaders discussed how best to reinforce Catholic teachings on marriage.

The decree reiterates that the Church does not recognize divorce but allows for annulments and stresses that believers are not required to remain in abusive marriages.

