Jadeja takes two as South Africa extend lead to 395 in second India Test

India’s Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets, but South Africa extended their lead to a commanding 395 runs as they edged closer to a series win in the second Test on Tuesday.

The world Test champions lead the two-match series 1-0, and even a draw in Guwahati would secure their first series victory in India since 2000, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

India suffered their fourth defeat in six home Tests in the opener at Kolkata, and the hosts will need to bat long to avoid another loss.

South Africa reached 107-3 at the first break, with Tristan Stubbs on 14 and Tony de Zorzi on 21. Play began 30 minutes early due to early sunsets, with the order of intervals reversed so that a shorter tea break came before lunch.

The Proteas resumed on 26-0 after dismissing India for 201 on day three to take a first-innings lead of 288. They opted not to enforce the follow-on.

Left-handed opener Ryan Rickelton hit three fours in the first session before falling to Jadeja’s left-arm spin while attempting another shot over cover, finishing on 35. Jadeja (2-20) also bowled Aiden Markram for 29, while fellow spinner Washington Sundar dismissed skipper Temba Bavuma for three.

