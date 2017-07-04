Vehicle ploughs into pedestrians near Boston airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Up to nine people have been injured after a taxi ploughed into pedestrians close to Boston's Logan Airport, AzVision.az reports citing the Independent.

Massachusetts State Police said the vehicle slammed into the people on Porter Street, according to AzVision.

The incident is said to have happened at a location where other taxi drivers were waiting. Images from the scene showed a number of vehicles with their airbags inflated.

The Boston Globe said officials are looking at possible operator error, while another report saying the driver may have been elderly.

Police and emergency services were quickly at the scene and live images showed them helping those hurt in the incident.

Other video of the scene showed a white cab with front end damage, having come to a stop against a building and near some picnic tables.

The vehicle was surrounded by debris.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said an investigation into the incident was underway.

Local media said that a 57-year-old driver from the city of Cambridge, lost control of the taxi and drove into a group of his colleagues, standing on a break. He is said to be cooperating with police.

Mr Procopio added: “There is no information that suggests the crash was intentional."

News.Az

