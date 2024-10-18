Venezuela arrests five foreigners over alleged anti-government conspiracy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuelan authorities have detained five foreign nationals as part of an alleged anti-government conspiracy, marking the latest arrests in the aftermath of the contested presidential election held in July.

The country's interior minister Diosdado Cabello said on Thursday that the five - three Americans, a Bolivian and a Peruvian - had engaged in a plan to destabilise the country, News.Az reports, citing BBC. Cabello claimed that US intelligence agencies were involved in the plot, though he provided no evidence for the allegation.The CIA previously denied a claim it was involved in an alleged plot to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro.The US State Department condemned the latest arrests and said that the "safety and security of American citizens anywhere around the world is our first priority".Electoral authorities loyal to Maduro announced him the victor in the July election, but the claim has been widely rejected by the international community.After Maduro claimed victory, anti-government protests erupted.More than 2,400 people have been detained for protesting against the election result. Hundreds have been charged with crimes including terrorism, incitement to hatred and resistance to authority, according to Human Rights Watch.Last month, Cabello announced the arrest of three Americans, two Spaniards and a Czech national who he accused of travelling to the country to assassinate Maduro.Calling the detainees “mercenaries”, the interior minister claimed the CIA was "leading the operation” and that hundreds of weapons had been seized.The US denied the accusations.Venezuela has often accused the CIA of undermining it.

