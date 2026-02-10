Venezuela exports its first oil shipment to Israel

Venezuela has delivered its first crude oil shipment to Israel in several years.

The shipment represents a renewal of contacts between the Venezuelan government and Israel, ever since former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez cut relations in 2009, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

According to people familiar with the deal, Israel's Bazan Group will be responsible for transporting the cargo.

The report also notes that the deal was not made public, which aligns with Israel's policy of not revealing the sources of its crude oil imports.

The last shipment of oil from Venezuela to Israel consisted of 470,000 barrels, according to Kpler data shared by Bloomberg.

