Israeli forces kill militants in Gaza

Israeli forces killed four militants in southern Gaza on Monday during a clash near Rafah, while a Palestinian farmer was also reported dead in a separate incident.





The Israeli military said the militants emerged from an underground tunnel and opened fire on troops, calling the incident a violation of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that came into effect last October between Israel and Hamas, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

There was no immediate official comment from Hamas. However, sources close to the group said one of those killed was identified as Anas Annashar, reportedly linked to a former senior Hamas political figure.

Israeli forces have previously responded to similar incidents with airstrikes across Gaza. Clashes involving fighters believed to be operating from tunnel networks have continued despite the ceasefire.

In a separate incident, local health authorities in Gaza said Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian farmer in Deir Al-Balah in the central part of the territory. Israeli officials did not immediately comment on that incident.

Tensions have repeatedly challenged the ceasefire, with both sides accusing each other of violations as international mediators push for progress toward a broader agreement aimed at ending the conflict.

The next phase of U.S.-backed ceasefire proposals is expected to address major unresolved issues, including Hamas disarmament, potential further Israeli troop withdrawals from Gaza and the possible deployment of an international peacekeeping force.

