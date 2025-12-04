Venmo down: Users face widespread app outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mobile payment service Venmo experienced a major disruption on the evening of December 3, according to DownDetector.com, a platform that tracks website and application outages.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., more than 14,000 users reported problems using the app, with 65% of complaints related specifically to access issues, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During the outage, users encountered an error message stating: “Venmo is currently encountering a disruption. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore access as soon as possible.”

Venmo later acknowledged the problem on its official X (formerly Twitter) account at 10:29 p.m., writing: “We’re aware that some users are experiencing issues with Venmo right now. Our team is working on a fix, and we’ll update you as soon as it’s resolved. Thanks for your patience.”

Users took to social media to express their frustrations.

"@Venmo what’s up? Your app isn’t working…," posted on user on X.

"Am I the only one who’s Venmo is trippin," wrote another X user.

"@Venmo not that just your services are down your support is also down. Any ETA?" Another user asked.

News.Az