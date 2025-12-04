Yandex metrika counter

Venmo down: Users face widespread app outage

  • Economics
  • Share
Venmo down: Users face widespread app outage
Photo: Reuters

The mobile payment service Venmo experienced a major disruption on the evening of December 3, according to DownDetector.com, a platform that tracks website and application outages.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., more than 14,000 users reported problems using the app, with 65% of complaints related specifically to access issues, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During the outage, users encountered an error message stating: “Venmo is currently encountering a disruption. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore access as soon as possible.”

Venmo later acknowledged the problem on its official X (formerly Twitter) account at 10:29 p.m., writing: “We’re aware that some users are experiencing issues with Venmo right now. Our team is working on a fix, and we’ll update you as soon as it’s resolved. Thanks for your patience.”

Users took to social media to express their frustrations.

"@Venmo what’s up? Your app isn’t working…," posted on user on X.

"Am I the only one who’s Venmo is trippin," wrote another X user.

"@Venmo not that just your services are down your support is also down. Any ETA?" Another user asked.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      