Verstappen edges out Norris to claim pole position in Miami

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen secured pole position at the Miami Grand Prix, edging out McLaren’s Lando Norris, News.Az informs via BBC.

Verstappen headed Norris, who won the sprint race earlier on Saturday, by 0.065 seconds.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, on pole for the sprint, grabbed third ahead of the second McLaren of Oscar Piastri.

Mercedes' George Russell was fifth ahead of the Williams of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, as Ferrari struggled, with Charles Leclerc eighth and Lewis Hamilton down in 12th.

Verstappen's pole, in a car with an upgraded floor this weekend, was won with a blistering first sector of the lap. The Red Bull's speed in the fast sweepers there was too much for McLaren to claw back in the remainder of the lap.

