Verstappen secures title as Russell leads Mercedes to a 1-2 finish in Las Vegas
The Dutchman after winning the Japanese Grand Prix :: IMAGO / PanoramiC
Max Verstappen clinched his fourth world championship with a steady fifth-place finish at Saturday night's Las Vegas Grand Prix, as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton delivered a Mercedes one-two from pole position.Verstappen entered the 50-lap encounter knowing that all he needed to do was keep title rival Lando Norris behind him to secure another crown, which the Dutchman achieved by holding position into the first corner and gradually pulling away from the McLaren driver, News.Az reports citing the F1 official site.
Having held a podium spot after the second round of pit stops, Verstappen opted against a fight when the Ferraris arrived at the rear of his Red Bull in the closing laps – both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finding a way past before the chequered flag.
At the front, Russell expertly managed a tricky race in cool, slippery conditions, keeping a fast-starting Leclerc at bay in the early laps – the latter running into tyre troubles as a result of that aggression – and controlling proceedings thereafter.
Hamilton bounced back from a challenging conclusion to qualifying, which left him 10th on the grid, to work his way through the field and back up team mate Russell, whose win marked the first Mercedes triumph since July’s Belgian Grand Prix.