Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit on December 1, 2024, in Lusail City, Qatar [Clive Mason/Getty Images]

Dutch driver Max Verstappen, who drives for Red Bull, won the 23rd round of the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship – the Qatar Grand Prix.

The competition took place in Lusail, News.Az reports.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren finished second, while Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr. of Williams came in third.

The final, 24th stage of the World Championship will be held in Abu Dhabi from December 5 to 7.

News.Az