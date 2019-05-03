Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends plenary session of 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends plenary session of 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has featured the second plenary session on “Youth for peace: Building a counter-narrative to violent extremism”.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the session, AzerTag reports.

Leyla Aliyeva addressed the session which was moderated by High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos.

News.Az

News.Az