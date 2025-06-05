Vietnam abolishes two-child policy to address declining birth rates
Vietnam has officially ended its long-standing two-child limit in an effort to combat declining birth rates and address the growing challenges of an aging population.
The National Assembly passed amendments scrapping rules that limit families to having one or two children, News.Az reports, citing AP.
The rules were usually stricter for Communist Party members, who could miss out on promotions or bonuses if they had a third child.
Vietnamese families are having fewer children than ever before. The birth rate in 2021 was 2.11 children per woman, just over the replacement rate required for a population to avoid shrinking over the long term. Since then, the birth rate has steadily declined: to 2.01 in 2022, 1.96 in 2023 and 1.91 in 2024.
Vietnam’s “golden population” period — when working age people outnumber those who depend on them — began in 2007 and is expected to last until 2039. The number of people who can work is likely to peak in 2042 and, by 2054, the population may start shrinking. All of this could make it harder to grow the economy, since there will be fewer workers while the cost of supporting the needs of the elderly increases.