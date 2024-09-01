News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Demographic Situation
Tag:
Demographic Situation
South Korea sees births rise amid population decline
24 Dec 2025-15:39
S. Korea records rise in childbirths for 15th straight month
26 Nov 2025-17:29
South Korea records sharpest-ever June increase in births
27 Aug 2025-09:26
Vietnam abolishes two-child policy to address declining birth rates
05 Jun 2025-11:59
Japan’s birth rate plummets to record low in 2024
04 Jun 2025-16:46
UN warns of sharp decline in Ukraine’s population by 2100
16 Jul 2024-09:38
Latest News
Tesla rises on SpaceX merger talks, fueling Musk empire hopes
Catherine O’Hara, ‘Home Alone’ star, dies at 71
Spain’s Sanchez rejects Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US judge blocks death penalty for Luigi Mangione
Germany backs growing economic ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia
South Korea tests Ukraine-inspired anti-drone cage armor
Over three million Jeffrey Epstein files released
US sanctions Iran's interior minister over protest crackdown
What to know about New Zealand tax reform in 2026
Israel expels South African chargé d'affaires in retaliation
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31