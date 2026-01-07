Vietnam Airlines flight makes emergency landing in India

Flight VN36 was about eight hours into its journey on January 6 when the medical emergency occurred, News.Az reports, citing VNA.

A male passenger seated in row 11F began to show signs of rapidly worsening health, including severe breathing difficulties.

In response, the cabin crew followed emergency procedures, administering first aid and providing medical assistance on board. The decision was then made to divert the aircraft to Kolkata to ensure the passenger received immediate professional medical care.

As the passenger's condition did not improve, the flight crew decided to divert the aircraft to the nearest suitable facility in Kolkata so the individual could receive professional medical intervention.

Upon arrival, Vietnam Airlines representatives in India coordinated with ground service units and local airport authorities to transfer the patient to a nearby hospital.

After the medical support procedures were finalized and the aircraft was cleared for departure, Flight VN36 resumed its journey, taking off from Kolkata at 5:30 a.m. local time on Jan. 7 to complete its route to Hanoi.