Vietnam Airlines to expand fleet with 30 new wide-body jets

Vietnam Airlines to expand fleet with 30 new wide-body jets
Vietnam Airlines, the country’s national carrier, announced plans to add 30 wide-body aircraft to its fleet through either purchase or lease, according to a statement released to suppliers on Monday.

Deliveries for the new jets are scheduled between 2028 and 2030. The airline is considering either the Boeing 787-9 or the Airbus A350-900 models for the expansion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This move is part of Vietnam Airlines’ strategy to increase capacity and modernize its long-haul fleet amid growing travel demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

 


